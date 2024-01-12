This Maine Beach Was Named 2023’s Best Beach in the USA by ‘U.S News’

Maine and beaches are like peanut butter and jelly...they just go together.

You cannot think of Maine without thinking of beautiful beaches, lighthouses, seafood, and the ocean.

Well, one Maine beach has landed on a very prestigious list: 2023's Best Beaches in the United States.

The list was produced by a U.S. News article.

To no surprise, the top three beaches in the United States were in Hawaii. The top beach overall was Maui, HI. Following Maui were Kaua'i, and Honolulu in the #2 and #3 spot respectively.

The only Maine beach to make this list was Ogunquit Beach.

One of my favorite things to do in Ogunquit is hit the town. The walkable downtown is loaded with great restaurants, shops, and the most fun piano bar on the seacoast (The Front Porch).

According to the article about Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit...

is home to some of the state's most scenic shorelines, with nearly 4 miles of beaches to choose from. Travelers seeking a quiet escape should head to Footbridge Beach for smaller crowds and a wide shoreline. Another popular option is the Main Beach, which features a livelier atmosphere and more amenities, including beach chair and umbrella rentals, restaurants and bars, soft sand for sandcastle-building and seashells for collecting.

Directly following Ogunquit Beach in the #26 spot of best beaches in the United States was Nantucket Beach in Massachusetts. Nantucket ranked #27 (the last on the list).

That was it for New England representation. I'm not here to debate the best beach in New England. I think we all have our own opinions.

The "best" beach in New England is in the eyes of the beholder. Some people think the best beach has the softest sand. Some think it has to do with privacy. Others think in order to be the best beach, you need a lot going on around the beach, like restaurants, things to do, etc.

Regardless of what you think personally, only one Maine beach was ranked in the U.S. News, 2023's Best Beaches in the United States list: Ogunquit Beach.

