Beloved Boston Beer Company Permanently Closes Due To Challenges of the Pandemic

Another closing due to the challenges of the Pandemic hits Boston, Salem, Lowell, Hingham and Framingham. It was announced that Boston Beer Company is permanently closed. Owner, Joe Slesar announced on their Facebook page.

There were so many comments on their Facebook page like this one:

I am so sorry to hear this news. You were my pre-game hangout for the Sox and Bruins. The spot I met my friends for a night out, and a huge part of introducing me to good beer. You will be missed.

Although it is a shame that we are losing Boston Beer Works, we still have one of my favorite pre-Red Sox game hangs, the Cask n' Flagon on Lansdown Street. Not to be confused with the Bull n' Finch pub which was the pub that Cheers, the famous TV show, was inspired by.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.