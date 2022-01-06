Beloved Aroostook County Broadcaster Dewey DeWitt Dies at Age 99

A radio broadcasting pioneer in Aroostook County has passed away just shy of his 100th birthday.

Dewey DeWitt was born in Carleton County, New Brunswick on March 23rd, 1922. He started his long broadcasting career at WABM-AM radio in 1950, as he entered Ricker Junior College in Houlton. Dewitt later moved on to WAGM-AM radio in Presque Isle and was the first person people saw on WAGM-TV when the station went on the air in October, 1956.

Dewey’s voice on the radio was the soundtrack for high school sports in the County from the 1950s into the 1980s, doing play-by-play for some 3000 basketball games.

His many broadcasting endeavors had him anchoring all types of sporting events on the high school and college level throughout Maine.

Even in recent months, DeWitt could be heard on a weekend community interest program on WHOU-FM in Houlton.

He is honored in the Maine Sports Hall of Fame and the Maine Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins issued this statement on the passing of Dewey DeWitt:

“For more than 70 years, broadcasting legend Dewey DeWitt was the ‘Voice of Aroostook County.’ Like many others in Northern Maine, I grew up listening to Dewey. From interviews with public officials to the daily news to high school basketball, he kept us informed. “Indeed, the hallmark of Dewey’s career was his devotion to local sports, especially high school basketball. It is estimated that Dewey called the play-by-play of more than 3,000 games over the years. “Every sportscaster has that one indelible memory that stands alone. For Dewey and me, it is a memory we shared with people throughout the region. In 1969, when I was a student at Caribou High School, our boys’ basketball team won its first-ever state championship on a last-second shot by Mike Thurston from beyond mid-court. I was at that exciting game, but it was Dewey’s voice that brought that thrilling moment to listeners across Maine. “Whenever I visited Houlton, I loved stopping in to see Dewey. I will deeply miss these chats with my friend.”

Courtesy of Sen. Susan Collins

Dewey DeWitt passed away Wednesday morning at age 99 years and 9 months.