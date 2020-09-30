Bebe Rexha just dyed her hair and is sporting a brand new, fiery look.

The "Meant to Be" singer shared a video of her hair dyeing process on her Instagram account on Wednesday (September 30). “New me ... watcha think?” she captioned the tutorial video.

In the clip, Rexha can be seen squirting liquid hair dye into her hand before lathering it all over her hair, while a Doja Cat song plays in the background. She playfully shows off her red-stained claws to the camera before revealing the final look: Rexha is now sporting a bright cherry red, shoulder-length hairstyle.

Her use of a Doja Cat song should come as no surprise to fans. Rexha was recently spotted filming a music video with the viral TikTok star. Soon after photos from the set surfaced, fans discovered the title of the song through Shazam. Their new collaboration, "Baby I'm Jealous," is rumored to be released soon.

See her new look, below.