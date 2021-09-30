This is a really beautiful place on Portage Lake at 708 West Rd. There’s lots of nice yard space and you have picturesque views of the lake with quick and easy access.

The Ward log cabin was built in 1999 and lists for $289,900. It’s 1,264 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.

It sits on more than 1 and a half acres (1.56 acres) with good open parking.

It has a pellet stove and a wood stove. Light it up this fall and relax with the reflective heat and nice chill ambiance.

Take a look at the awesome gallery

You can check out more info at Redfin.com.