Beats, Beer + Bunyan: Top 5 Reasons Why Bangor Is ‘Banging’

I’ve been lucky enough to live in Bangor for the majority of my time on this planet. I’ve also spent a few years “away.” But nothing compares to that feeling of coming home and being in a place where I know all the shortcuts, all the best spots to get a good slice of pie, and where I may not know the name of the flagger working in traffic on Union Street. I do know he’s gonna smile again when I drive by in my minivan, cranking my tunes, and singing my guts out.

We’re lucky, here in Bangor, to get a nice mix of small-town character with big-city attractions!

Here are my Top 5 reasons why Bangor is 'Banginin'!

5.) Buying:

I’m one who likes to buy locally but also wants the option to get everything under one roof (especially if I’ve got all my kids in tow!) Thanks to both the big and the small businesses in Bangor, I get to choose which buying experience fits my taste, time, and budget. Add in that it doesn’t take too long to get from one end of town to the other, and you really can’t beat the short distance from hustle to bustle.

4.) Babes:

Not that there’s a shortage of good-lookin’ guys and gals in town, but I’m thinkin’ more along the lines of tiny humans. From birthing them to bringing them up, whether you want to send them to school or keep them home and teach them yourself; Bangor has so many choices when it comes to kids: How to have them, where to school them, and options for fun things to do with them! There’s always something family-friendly going on around town.

3.) Beer:

Kids or no kids (but usually the kids lead to the need for a good, stiff drink, every now and again!) Bangor’s got some great spots to kick back and imbibe. Spanning the spectrum from upscale, classy joints to the most daring of dives, there's certain to be a place where (cue the "Cheers" theme song) “everybody knows your name” or at the very least, has your favorite drink.

2.) Beats:

As a music lover, it used to be that you had to head “south” or “way up north” in order to see any of your favorite bands play live. With the addition of both the awesome outdoor venue of the Maine Savings Amphitheater and the state-of-the-art Cross Insurance Center (It's got indoor plumbing!), we’re actually more than just a lyrical pit stop from an old country song. We’re a legitimate destination! Add to that some of the smaller but just-as-awesome venues, and you've got spots, right here, to hear all your favorite musical acts right from your own backyard! Pants optional.

1.) Bunyan:

Because of all the Paul Bunyan statues throughout the U.S., and there are quite a few, Bangor’s Bunyan is by far the most dashing, and least creepy of all. Plus, according to RoadsideAmerica.com, ours is the biggest in the world! And when you’re talking about the Titan of Tall Tales being THE TALLEST, well, that’s gotta count for something, right?!

Those are just a few of the reasons why I'm glad to live where I live.

Here are some more things about Bangor that are kind of cool.

