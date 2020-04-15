Baxter State Park Will Remain Closed Until at Least July

According to WABI, Baxter State Park, the largest State park in Maine, will remain closed at least until July 1st because of concerns related to COVID-19.

According to officials at the park, it's all in the name of safety for not just the public visitors, but also for those who work to maintain the park during the peak months.

Though travel above the treeline will not be permitted until further notice, they will still allow people to go for walks below the treeline.