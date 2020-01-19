Bartender From Old Orchard Beach, Maine Wins on Jeopardy

Dennis Coffey, the beloved bartender at Duffy's Tavern & Grill in Old Orchard Beach came out victorious on Friday's episode of Jeopardy!

I love a good comeback story! According WMTW, Coffey was struggling in the beginning of the game. He even went into negative numbers before the first break. But he bounced back like the hearty New Englander that he is. His correct final Jeopardy answer resulted in him defeating the four day champ, a librarian from Vancouver also known as Veronica. Coffey is a great sport. He posted on his Facebook:

"Veronica was very gracious and very tough. It was a privilege to play against her."

The support from his regulars at the bar has been overwhelming. They even hosted a viewing party at Duffy's to root him on. We can't wait to see what will happen Monday night. Go Dennis! Northern New England is rooting for you!