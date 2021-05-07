Bangor Man Charged with Robbery and Aggravated Assault

Bangor Police have arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly violently assaulted a woman while they were riding in a vehicle with other people.

According to WLBZ, officers responded to 16th Street in Bangor around 2 a.m. Monday after a resident reported a woman had come to his door screaming for help.

Police found the victim hunched over and bleeding with significant bruising and swelling on her face. The woman said that after she was attacked, the driver pulled over and she ran to get help.

Bangor Police report the suspect also stole "electronic items of value." Ryan Gaudet of Hartland, Maine is being held at the Penobscot County Jail, charged with robbery and aggravated assault.