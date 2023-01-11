A 34-year-old man from Bangor has been arrested and charged after he allegedly stabbed a woman in her abdomen on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bangor Police Department was called to 49 Ohio Street after a 911 was made to report the stabbing. The caller said the suspect was being physically restrained by another man after the attack.

Suspect Restrained at the Scene by Male Resident

When police arrived, they found Kurt Fowler was being detained by a male resident at the address. The woman had suffered a wound to her abdomen and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said she had “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Facing Aggravated Assault Charges

Fowler was transported to the Bangor Police Police Station where he was interviewed by detectives about the incident. He was then taken to the Penobscot County Jail. Fowler faces an Aggravated Assault charge, a class B felony.

