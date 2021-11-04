Bangor Man Charged for his Infant Son’s Skull, Rib Fractures

A Bangor man is facing charges in connection to serious injuries inflicted on his infant son.

Bangor police were first alerted in mid-October when they were called to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for a report of a baby with a skull fracture. They questioned the baby's father, Damien Schenk, 19, who WABI-TV reports told police that he had dropped the child, causing him to hit his head on the floor. At the time, no charges were filed.

But last week, police were called again after the child's pediatrician found a rib fracture. They once again questioned Schenk, who told authorities that he had squeezed the child because he was crying.

Damien Scheck is charged with two counts each of assault on a child under the age of six, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless conduct.

The now 8-week-old child is staying with his mother and under the supervision of DHHS.

