As Mainers, we can all agree, if it's a hot day, there isn't anything much more refreshing than a dip in the lake or stream, followed by a nice relaxing sit on the porch swing. When they make memes and videos about how Maine life "should be", I feel like this is just the kind of activity they're talking about.

Now, you can also add another increasingly popular Maine tradition... setting out trail cams. They're fun, if not occasionally scary. A neighbor of mine showed my wife and me pictures of an extremely large mama bear that lives in the woods right behind our house. Luckily, she's pretty shy and stays out of view.

If you were to combine these two activities, then you'd achieve what I'm about to show you in this video. It shows a small bear that's all wet, trying to get the hang of how to use this swinging chair. Believe it or not, after a few attempts, the little Yogi gets the hang of it. Lord knows, I would've probably trashed that swing by now. If I were a bear.

But here, check it out yourself, thanks to Maine Wildlife Trail Videos...

You have to admire the tenacity of this little brute. Most children, given this same situation, would be in tears by now. But this little honey-picker just keeps trying. You do have to wonder... Whenever the little ones are out playing, Mama isn't usually far away. That's the only thing I find a little eerie about this video.

Somewhere off camera, there's got to be a big giant mama bear, ready to protect her little cub. Or maybe mama is actually the one filming, trying to make her cub a YouTube star. If that's the case, it seems to be working. This video has already racked up a few thousand views since being published on the 4th of July.

But remember, bears are not to be trifled with at all. Stay away from them, and try not to disturb them at all costs. Especially this time of year with baby bears around. Hell hath no fury like a mama bear separated from her cub. But man.... what a great time this one was having. From now on, let's all try to be more like this bear.

