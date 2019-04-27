Last night, Avengers: Endgame had the biggest Friday opening in American box-office history. According to Deadline, the film grossed approximately $157.5 million (which, for whatever reason, includes the $60 million Thursday night previews; those two numbers are always combined in box office totals). At this rate, it’s tracking for the biggest opening weekend ever:

As for the weekend, this morning the range is between $349M-$356M off the widest theatrical release ever of 4,662. Saturday is expected to ease between -30% and -35% for a take between $102M-$110M.

If you’re curious, here are the previous top five Friday openings in history, according to Box Office Mojo:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $119.1 million Avengers: Infinity War - $106.3 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi - $104.6 million Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 - $91.0 million Avengers: Age of Ultron - $84.4 million

It’s a good sign that the film opened far bigger than Avengers: Infinity War (and almost doubled the total from Avengers: Age of Ultron). Marvel has done an impressive job of stoking interest in this movie as a finale, convincing people this is not one of those MCU movies you can wait until Netflix or Disney+ for. There are a lot of so-called “event movies,” but Endgame is unquestionably and undeniably a true event.