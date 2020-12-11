AUGUSTA: 2 Tractor Trailers Collide W/ Ambulance, Patient Inside

According to the Kennebec Journal, only one person ended up being injured in a crash involving at least three different vehicles including multiple tractor-trailer trucks and an ambulance.

At around 2 AM on Tuesday morning, a tractor trailer hauling peat moss out of Ontario was headed south on Interstate 95 near exit 113 in the Southbound lanes in Augusta. That truck, for an unclear reason, began to slow down almost to a complete stop. The truck, as it was slowing, was moving into the breakdown lane but was still partially exposed to the lane of travel.

As this was happening, another big rig heading south came upon the first rig and collided with the rear of it. The truck that collided with the peat moss truck was carrying US Mail for a company out of Portland, Maine. The collision caused peat moss and debris to be littered into the air and the roadway. At this time, a delta ambulance crew transporting a patient to Maine General drove into the debris field and also crashed.

According to reports, the only injury reported was to the driver of the first truck from Ontario. Everyone else, including his passenger, the driver of the other truck and the delta team and their patient, did not sustain injuries during the crash. The driver of the Ontario truck was taken to Maine General, treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.

