Auburn, Maine Walmart Pole Strikes Again Taking Out Yet Another Car

Apparently, it's not stopping...

The pole strikes again! This is the pole without a car wrapped around it.

Google Streetview

This is the pole with the latest wrapped around it.

Randy Mitchell

This pole is quite famous. It's only at the Walmart in Auburn. For some reason, the poles at all the other Walmart locations don't have the force that this little pole does.

It's become a mystery that must be cracked! Why DO cars keep hitting the poles at the Auburn Walmart?

Christopher Norris

What if they changed the color of the pole? Maybe GREEN would stop them from hitting it!

Sanylia Gray

Nope.

Jeffrey Miller

Then in September, it was thought that the Amish may have accidentally solved the crashing problem. Just take up 3 parking spaces!

u/cerrvine Reddit

In early June a lovely teacher from Auburn who passed away even included the infamous Auburn Walmart pole in her obituary!

Albert & Burpee

And still...cars keep hitting that pole.

Facebook via Krystal McFetridge

Be careful. This pole obviously has an agenda and it's out to get your bumper, fender, and tire! As you travel to Walmart for the season - be careful OR try a different Walmart as the poles in Scarborough seem very well behaved!

