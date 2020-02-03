ATV Falls through Ice, Two Men Rescued & Hospitalized

Two men were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after their ATV went through the ice in Warren, Maine.

Police say 38-year-old Craig Dennison and 28-year-old Donald Holbrook were on an ATV Saturday night when they hit open water about 100 yards from shore on Crawford Pond.

Dennison was able to get himself out of the icy water, but Holbrook had to be rescued by Knox County Sheriff's Deputies.

While one deputy held a rope on the solid ice, Sgt. Arthur Smith, went into the water and held Holbrook above water for several minutes until EMTs arrived to help pull them out.

Both men were taken to Pen Bay Hospital in Rockport. Dennison was released on Sunday. Holbrook was transferred to Maine Medical Center where his condition is said to be improving.