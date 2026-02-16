Winter sports are rolling along across Aroostook County, and even with seasons starting to wrap up, the performances keep coming. The regular season may be ending for some teams, but County athletes are still going strong with playoff pushes, championship meets, and big moments that keep piling up.

Vote once per hour until Thursday at 1:00 PM

Nominees include big tournament games and a state champion wrestler

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, shining a spotlight on student-athletes making an impact through big performances, leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.

Mason Pelletier (Easton High School) – scored a career-high 42 points in three quarters in Easton’s quarterfinal win

Ayanna Lester (Katahdin High School) – scored 13 points in Katahdin’s quarterfinal win and embodies leadership and promotes positivity for her team, even if times are tough

Cayden Ala (Fort Fairfield High School) – consistent play all season, plus an 11-point quarterfinal performance and strong defense

Will Whited (Central Aroostook High School) ��� scored 17 points in a preliminary win over Schenck

Brock Gagnon (Caribou High School) – won the Class B state championship at 150 pounds in wrestling

