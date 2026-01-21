Winter sports are rolling along across Aroostook County, and the Winter Week Six Athlete of the Week nominees are officially set.

✅ Coverage window: Jan. 12–17 performances

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, shining a spotlight on student-athletes making an impact through big performances, leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.

Winter Week 6 Nominees

Congratulations to this week’s nominees:

Mason Pelletier — Easton High School - Scored 16 and been a consistent leader all season

Kasen Bua — Presque Isle High School - Scored a combined 57 with two 21 point performances

Tobias Naranja — Fort Kent High School - Season high 34 in a Warrior win

Harleigh Allen — Central Aroostook High School - Season high 25 in a Lady Panther win

Madison Parks — Fort Fairfield High School - Scored a season high 26

Ava Lerman — Wisdom High School - Scored 26 in a Lady Pioneer win

Congratulations to all of the nominees, and to every athlete across The County putting in the work as winter sports hit full stride.

