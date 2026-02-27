Congratulations to Easton High School standout Raiden Cochran, our Winter Week Eleven Athlete of the Week.

Winter Week Eleven Athlete of the Week winner is Raiden Cochran

Easton standout scored 16 points

Cochran helped power the Northern Maine Class S champion Easton Bears

A big performance in a moment that mattered most

Cochran earned the honor after a strong week, highlighted by scoring 16 points for the Northern Maine Class S champion Easton Bears. When the postseason pressure ramps up and every possession feels heavier, he delivered in a championship moment, helping Easton finish the job and bring home the North title.

How Athlete of the Week is decided

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, with nominations and voting shining a spotlight on student-athletes who make an impact through performance, leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.

Week Eleven Nominees

A big congratulations to this week’s nominees:

Raiden Cochran, Easton High School

Ayanna Lester, Katahdin High School

Cayden Ala, Fort Fairfield High School

Will Whited, Central Aroostook High School

Brock Gagnon, Caribou High School

Winter Athlete of the Week Honor Roll

Raiden now joins Presque Isle's Oliver Woollard, Wisdom’s Ava Lerman, Van Buren’s Emily Lapierre, Wisdom’s Peyton Roy, Caribou’s Landon Belanger, Presque Isle’s Lucas Wood, Caribou’s Lilly Bell, Presque Isle’s Marion Young, Wisdom's Madisyn Cyr, and Easton’s Mason Pelletier on the Winter Athlete of the Week honor roll as the season continues to build momentum.

Congratulations again to Raiden Cochran, your Winter Week Eleven Athlete of the Week.

Before we turn the page to the next thing, we want to give a huge shoutout to every Athlete of the Week winner and every nominee from this past winter sports season. Week after week, the County showed up with big performances, clutch moments, and the kind of effort that makes this community special. Thanks to everyone who nominated, voted, and helped shine the spotlight on local student-athletes all winter long.

Athlete of the Winter is coming soon

Next up, we’ll be crowning an Athlete of the Winter, and it starts with nominations.

Nominations open Saturday afternoon and run through March 5

Voting begins March 6

Keep an eye out for the nomination post this weekend and make sure the biggest winter performances, across every sport, get their chance to be recognized.

