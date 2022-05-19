ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Welcome Baby Boy – Report

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are officially parents.

This afternoon (May 19), TMZ revealed that Rihanna had given birth to her and Rocky's first child—and it's a boy. The gossip outlet claimed their sources say the singer gave birth last Friday, May 13 in Los Angeles. It remains unknown, however, what the child's name is.

It was confirmed A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were dating back in November of 2020, after months of speculation. During a GQ magazine interview the following year, the Harlem, N.Y. rapper called the singer "the one."

“So much better when you got the one," A$AP Rocky told the publication. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” He added, "I think when you know, you know. She's the one."

In January, Rocky and Rihanna revealed they were expecting their first child together by showing off Rih Rih's baby bump in a photoshoot, which caused Drake memes to run rampant on social media. False breakup rumors surfaced in April, which the couple didn't even bother with taking the time to address. In A$AP Rocky's new video for the track "D.M.P.," the rapper proposes to Rihanna. However, the music video proposal was confirmed not to be the real thing.

The newborn comes during a trying time in the couple's lives. Last month, A$AP Rocky was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting that took place in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2021. Police say the rapper pulled out a gun and shot a man following an argument. Rocky's next court date in the case in scheduled for Aug. 17.