As If Trampoline Parks Couldn’t Be More Fun, Lewiston, Maine Park Offers Glow Nights

Trampoline Parks

*Cue old curmudgeon voice* Back in my day, we didn't have trampoline parks. We had McDonald's Playplace and that was an annual event!

Trampoline Parks have been popping up all over the place in the last decade with a few here in Maine. One of those is Fun Z Trampoline Park in Lewiston.

Fun Z has a ton of things to do from the tiniest jumper to the teen jumpers. There's a huge playground with slides and plenty of space to crawl around, foam blocks to jump in, various obstacles, a ton of trampolines and so much more.

While all of that is a blast any day of the week, they offer something special on Friday Nights

Glow Night

Every Friday the regular lights go out and the black lights come on for Fun Z's weekly Glow Night! This adds the opportunity to wear fun bright clothes to add to the unique experience. (Don't forget to rock some crazy socks too!) This weekly event is for all ages from 6 pm until 10 pm and no reservations are needed.

If you or your family want to check out Fun Z or their neon Glow Nights keep up to date on Facebook here and get all the details on the park on their website here.

