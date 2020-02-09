Arrested: Man Wanted for Shooting on River Road, Caribou, Maine

Caribou Police said 39-year-old Adrien Covington was arrested by the Lansford and Allentown Police Departments in Pennsylvania Sunday morning.

Covington was wanted in Caribou as an Aggravated Attempted Murder suspect. CPD was looking for him after another man was shot on River Road in Caribou, Januray 11.

CPD said Covington initially gave a false name to PA officers. They later confirmed his name and “relocated him in Lansford, Pennsylvania based on the vehicle he was in. He was charged by Lansford Pennsylvania PD for providing a false name.”

He is being extradited to Maine on the charges by the Caribou Police Department & Caribou District Attorney’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Update: Police said the vehicle they were looking for has been located. Covington is still at large.

Caribou Police said they are looking for a 39-year-old man after another man was shot early Saturday morning on River Road in Caribou.

The shooting victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, said police.

CPD is attempting to locate Adrian Covington in connection with the incident.