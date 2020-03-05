Aroostook Veterans Advocacy Committee Meeting

The Aroostook Veterans Advocacy Committee will hold a special meeting this Saturday at 11:00 am at the VFW in Caribou.

The purpose of the meeting is to hear Veterans concerns and questions in regard to changes in health care and other benefits and to prepare for the next VA Town Hall Meeting.

Please bring your concerns and questions to the meeting this Saturday 11:00 am at the VFW Hall on the Van Buren Road in Caribou.