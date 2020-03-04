Aroostook League Senior All-Star Game

The Aroostook League Senior All-Star games will be held this evening as scheduled at Caribou High School gymnasium.

The Girls game starts at 5:30 and Boys at 7:00. The Maine Dance Academy will be performing at half time of both games.

This is the last time for basketball fans to see many of the outstanding senior basketball players in action. Admission is $3 for students and $5 for adults.

Proceeds go to the Aroostook League Scholarship program.