Aroostook County Woman Dies in Crash in New Hampshire
An Aroostook County woman died Tuesday after the pickup she was driving went off the interstate in New Hampshire and crashed into a tree.
New Hampshire State Police were called to the accident on I-89 in Sutton just before noontime.
Troopers said the Ford F-250 pickup truck was northbound in the left lane when it drifted off the left side of the highway and into the median. The vehicle then struck a tree on the driver's side.
The driver, 64-year-old Sarah Grier of Woodland, Maine was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.
Interstate 89 was shut down for several hours Tuesday afternoon while police attended the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.