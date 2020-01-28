Aroostook County Traffic Stop: Man Arrested with 3 Warrants

A traffic stop in northern Aroostook County over the weekend led to the arrest of a man on three outstanding warrants.

A Maine State trooper pulled a vehicle over in St. Francis on Sunday. While gaining identification from a passenger, the man allegedly provided two different names.

Unfortunately for him, police say, one of the false names he provided to the officer was another man who also had a warrant out for his arrest.

The trooper took the man into custody. State Police ultimately learned the real identity of the man.

He had three warrants out for his arrest and had been being sought for nearly a year.

The man was charged with providing a false name, violations of conditions of release, and drinking in public and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail.