Aroostook County Students on U-Maine Dean’s List By Town

Recently the University of Maine in Orono announced the 2021 Dean's list for the spring semester. There were many students from Aroostook County who received the honor for their academic excellence at the state's flagship university. Due to the challenging circumstances facing students to start the school year, the University adjusted some of the standards to the requirements. Congratulations on this year’s success.

Here's a list of The County's kids in alphabetical order of town.

Ashland

Graham Berry, Peng Cheng, Lucas Craig, Lucy Slattery

Blaine

Jimmy Hotham

Bridgewater

Clark Bradbury

Caribou

Chandler Bell, Cullin Caverhill, Andre Daigle, Meagan Dube, Noah Frost, Nickolas Guerrette, Tanner Hanes, Hailey Holmquist, Chelsea Levesque, Brennan Poitras, Chrissy Skidgel

Carey Plantation

Grace Graham

Eagle Lake

Sam Swope

Fort Fairfield

Ethan Cassidy, Teresa Maynard

Fort Kent

Lily Brickman, Larry Nadeau, Tony Valcourt

Frenchville

Sarah Larvertu

Hersey

Caleb Streinz

Hodgdon

Lily Brickman, Larry Nadeau, Tony Valcourt

Houlton

Alyssa Abbotoni, Chloe Davis, Sarah Delano, Jillian Haggerty, Sara Howland, Sydney Lorom, Dominic Miller, Elizabeth Phillips

Island Falls

Kassidy Mathers, Abby Stevens

Linneus

Autumn Ganze

Littleton

Lif Gaug

Madawaska

Alex Bourgoin, Matt Cyr, Alex Daigle, Jenna Dugal, Ben Hebert, Keri Hebert, Isabelle Jandreau, Alissa Mathieu, Hollie Morneault, Raleigh Toussaint

Mapleton

Dustin Alward, Katelyn Amero, Hannah Clark, Paige McHatten, Adam Paterson, Anna Trombley

Mars Hill

Sydney Garrison, Brooke Howlett

Monticello

Kristen Brewer

New Canada

Jonny Blanchette

Oakfield

Shelby Lewis

Presque Isle

Hana Boucher, Rebecca Collins, Cooper Dahlberg, Branden Hebert, Morgan Ireland, Emily Lagerstrom, Sophia Lambert, Zechariah Morse, John Saucier, Eleanor St Peter, Alexandra Walsh, Everett Zuras

Sinclair

Dorothy Harris

Stockholm

Evan Desmond

Get our free mobile app

Van Buren

Lyndsey Lavoie

Washburn

Kamryn Irving, Victoria Savoy