Aroostook County School Superintendents Close Schools

The Aroostook County Emergency Management announced all Aroostook County school superintendents have decided to close schools to students for a few weeks.

March 15, 2020 , from Bob Greenlaw, Superintendent of MSAD #1

Dear Students, Parents, and Staff,

I am writing to inform you all that all MSAD #1 schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. There are no novel coronavirus cases in our schools but we feel at this time it is in the best interests of the health and safety of the MSAD #1 community to close at this time. MSAD #1 staff will have workshop days on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 in order to plan to provide remote learning to all students. Additional information from the district regarding how to access learning materials for all students will be provided in the coming days. Our plan is to begin remote learning on Wednesday, March 18.

MSAD #1 will be providing meals to students in a similar manner that we do in the summer. Meals will be available to any person 18 years old and younger. We will be offering lunch, Monday through Friday, at the following school sites.

Presque Isle High School – 11:00 – 12:00. Meals can be picked up at the nurses’ office entrance.

Mapleton Elementary School – 11:00 – 12:00. Meals can be picked up at the main entrance.

Pine Street Elementary School – 11:00 – 12:00. Meals can be picked up at the main entrance.

Zippel Elementary School – 11:00 – 12:00. Meals can be picked up at the main entrance.

We will also be providing meals at the following community locations…

Birch Street Apartments – 11:00-11:30

Helen Noreen Apartments – 11:00-11:30

Carmicheal St. Apartments – 11:00-11:30

MicMac Community Center -11:00-11:30

Sargent Family Recreation – 11:00-11:30

In order to receive a meal at one of these locations, participants must be present at the time of the meal service. We will not be requiring forms of any kind for people to fill out. Lunch will be served for the day as well as breakfast for the following day. Meals will be given to participants and they are allowed to eat the meal off site. We will also be providing meals for Saturday and Sunday on Friday.

This decision to close schools is one that we take very seriously. We understand the impact that closing schools has on working families but feel as though it is necessary at this time. I will remain in contact with the MSAD #1 community in the coming for further information related to remote learning.

Sincerely, Ben Greenlaw, Superintendent

