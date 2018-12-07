101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Basketball season:

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.

There’s a Friday basketball game and a game on Saturday. The Rock has the coverage. Listen live on the radio, app and streaming.

Central Aroostook is at Presque Isle (G) to face the Wildcats. Game time is 6 pm. We’ll have the pregame just before the game to give you the stats on the matchup.

Saturday, Presque Isle (B) heads to Central Aroostook for a 4 o’clock start.

Monday, February 8, Caribou (B) plays Presque Isle at home starting at 6:30 pm. (Make note of the time - a half hour later than the usual 6 pm start).

We also have a game to broadcast on Thursday evening, February 11 with Presque Isle (G) at Central Aroostook. The game starts at 6 pm.

Ultimate Classic Rock with Uncle Joe Benson is on right after the game.

There are more games later next week. See the schedule below (subject to change).

Thanks for listening to high school sports on 101.9 The Rock - on the radio, app and streaming.

High School Basketball Schedule:

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Jeremy Raymond State Farm, Dead River, Huber Engineered Woods, Northern Business Products, Cary Medical Center, Pines Health Services, Plourde Furniture, TA Service Center

