Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]

A big match-up between Fort Fairfield and Central Aroostook (G) Monday night. This was the second game between the two teams in just a couple of days (they also played Friday, Jan 29).

The game moved fast with good scoring throughout - and was won by a buzzer-beater right at the end of the game. The Rock had the coverage live on the radio, app and streaming. Final score: Fort Fairfield 50, Central Aroostook 48.

In other basketball action in the County, Monday: Southern Aroostook (G) 62, Caribou 28.

Keep in mind we have high school hockey this season. Houlton/Hodgdon are in Presque Isle to play the Wildcats at the Forum this Wednesday night.

High School Basketball Schedule:

