Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]

101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Basketball season:

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.

We have our final game of the season Monday, March 8 of Aroostook County high school basketball.

Monday, March 8 at 6:00 pm: Girls Championship Game

The teams are playing hard as the brackets narrow to the championships.

Don’t miss a second of local high school basketball. Listen live on the radio, app and streaming. Be sure to tune in to The Rock to hear your hometown team play.

Right after the game, we return to the best classic rock on the planet.

Thanks for listening to The Rock.

You can check out the full broadcast schedule below.

Thanks for listening to high school sports on 101.9 The Rock - on the radio, app and streaming.

Get our free mobile app

High School Basketball Schedule:

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Jeremy Raymond State Farm, Dead River, Huber Engineered Woods, Northern Business Products, Cary Medical Center, Pines Health Services, Plourde Furniture, TA Service Center