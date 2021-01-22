Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]

101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Basketball season:

In Aroostook County high school basketball Thursday night at Presque Isle High School, the Houlton Shiretowners beat the Wildcats 67-55.

Townsquare Media was live in Presque Isle to bring you the game. Everybody was wearing masks including the players and refs. JV games are scheduled earlier than varsity to give time to clear the gym. Time outs are all 60 seconds this season to sanitize the ball. There are no tip offs and many of the refs are using electric whistles.

In other high school basketball across Aroostook County Thursday:

The Van Buren Crusaders defeated the Bears in Easton 51-36

The Washburn Beavers put away the Ashland Hornets 37-18

Saturday, Jan 23's basketball game is at 12:00 pm (the schedule reads 1:00 pm. Game time is noon). Join us as Caribou is at Presque Isle (G).

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

High School Basketball Schedule:

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Jeremy Raymond State Farm, Dead River, Huber Engineered Woods, Northern Business Products

