Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]

101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Basketball season:

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.

We’ve seen some fast-paced games as teams find their stride near the end of the regular season. Stay tuned for all the exciting Aroostook County high school basketball.

The Rock plans to cover the northern Maine tournament from start to finish. See the schedule below as we add times and dates.

The Presque isle hockey team is back to skate hard after time to quarantine.

There’s a PI hockey game at the Forum, Friday, Feb 19 - Presque Isle Wildcats and John Bapst at 7 pm.

Saturday, Feb 20 The Rock has Southern Aroostook (B) travels to Star City. The game is an afternoon matchup and gets going at 1 pm.

Monday and Tuesday, Feb 21 & 22, we have two games with Houlton at PI (B) on Monday and Central Aroostook at Presque Isle (B) on Tuesday. The games start at 6 pm. Listen live to our pregame broadcast starting around 5:50 pm..

You can check out the full broadcast schedule below.

Thanks for listening to high school sports on 101.9 The Rock - on the radio, app and streaming.

High School Basketball Schedule:

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Jeremy Raymond State Farm, Dead River, Huber Engineered Woods, Northern Business Products, Cary Medical Center, Pines Health Services, Plourde Furniture, TA Service Center

