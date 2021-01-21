The Aroostook CA$H Coalition will be going virtual this year. IRS tax law certified volunteers will still be available to provide free tax preparation and financial checkups for low to middle income households earning less than $57,000; however, there will be no in-person appointments accepted for 2021. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the Coalition has, as others across the state, “gone virtual.”

The Scan & Go Virtual Tax Preparation will be by appointment only. Documents will be scanned and handed back to the individual, prepared virtually, and then the person returns, in about a week’s time to review and sign for e-filing.

In addition to free tax preparation, Aroostook CA$H Coalition sponsor, The County Federal Credit Union, will help individuals access financial resources by connecting them with our partners who provide help with budgeting, home buying, student loans, improving credit, reducing debt, heating and energy costs, going back to school, savings, and much more. Their staff act as Opportunity Guides/Cash Coaches and assist hundreds of individuals towards financial stability during the program.

“The County Federal Credit Union has a long history of collaboration with the United Way of Aroostook,” said Dan Bagley, CFCU executive vice president. “The CA$H program offers a tremendous benefit to the Aroostook County community, and we are proud as a credit union team to sponsor this program and provide our employee volunteer support. The mission of ‘people helping people’ is one of the cornerstones of the credit union movement. The CFCU staff is very enthusiastic about volunteering their time as opportunity advisors. We’ll be available via phone to help those program participants who seek financial literacy education and information about the programs, resources and services available in the Aroostook County area.”

Aroostook CA$H stands for Creating Assets, $avings, and Hope. It is a partnership of the United Way of Aroostook with 13 partners and supporters working together to empower individuals and families to achieve long-term financial stability. For the past few years over 1,000 people each tax season have had their taxes prepared and more than a million dollars in returns and refunds have come back to the County.

If you meet the income guidelines and you receive tax statements from all income received in 2020, you can contact the Aroostook CA$H Coalition at United Way of Aroostook at 207-764-5197. For more information on what to bring, financial resources, or to scan your documents yourself go to CountyFCU.org.