The Saint John Police Force is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday evening at a restaurant on Fairville Boulevard.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., a masked man with a weapon robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release from the Saint John Police. The suspect was described as being in his mid-thirties. Police say he was wearing a blue hoodie and pants and carrying a green reusable shopping bag.

Police were called to the restaurant in the Lancaster Mall area at approximately 8:10 p.m. Monday. The police department did not disclose the name of the eatery.



Police Search Area Monday Night for any Signs of Robbery Suspect

Witnesses said the man fled on foot around the back of the restaurant and was seen headed west towards Highway #1 near the intersection of Bleury Street and Fairville Boulevard.

Saint John Police say a K9 search of the area yielded a number of items of evidence including a weapon, but officers did not apprehend the suspect. Police did not disclose what type of weapon was found.

There were no physical injuries reported.

The Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating the robbery. Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area who has dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident from Monday evening.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged crime or anyone who has information that may be helpful in the investigation is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at (506) 648-3333. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact New Brunswick Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

