Ariel Winter Ditches Signature Dark Hair for Icy Platinum Blonde Look

Ariel Winter just debuted a bold new blonde look perfect for summer!

On Saturday (July 4), the Modern Family star, known for her signature sleek dark locks, revealed a bright, platinum blonde dye job that would make Marilyn Monroe proud.

Daenerys Targaryen, the famously icy-haired Game of Thrones characters played by Emilia Clarke, would likely be proud as well. As Winter wrote in the caption of her Instagram reveal: "Winter is coming!"

See Winter's blonde new 'do, below.

Winter previously experimented with a light blonde look when she wore a long blonde wig with her Pamela Anderson costume for Halloween in 2018.

The Sofia the First voice actress began experimenting with her hair back in February, when she debuted a new red dye job.

"By by dark hair, I don't think I'll miss you," she wrote at the time.