Ariana Grande Slams Social Media Influencers for Partying Amid Pandemic

Ariana Grande spoke out against social media influencers who have been partying in mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview on The Zach Sang Show, the “Positions” singer spoke about the numerous TikTok stars who have been attending parties at Los Angeles restaurant Saddle Ranch.

"Of all the things that we could have done, couldn't we have just stayed home for a few more weeks like all the other countries that were fine, and are better than we are?” she began.

“Did we really all need to go to f--king Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn't have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?” she added. “We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?"

TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio, who was photographed at the venue, responded to Grande’s comment in a video via Pop Galore. "I saw that," she admitted. "I don’t really know what to think. I mean, she’s right. She’s right, yeah. She’s a queen, I love her."

TikTok sensations Bryce Hall and Addison Rae also responded to Grande's concerns after the pair were spotted at Saddle Ranch on Halloween.

"I think it's fair," Rae said of Grande's interview. "I think it's understandable. I definitely have been not going... I've been trying to stay in and work out and also prepare for my movie."

Hall added, "It is the hub for TikTokers right now," while Rae said that there would be "no more parties" for the pair.