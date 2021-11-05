Ariana Grande Manifested Her Dream ‘Wicked’ Role Years Ago on Twitter

Ariana Grande has been manifesting her Wicked role for a decade!

On Thursday (Nov. 4), it was announced that Grande has been tapped to star as Glinda the Good Witch in an upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

It's no secret the "7 Rings" singer has long been a big fan of the iconic show. She even performed "The Wizard and I" at the 15th anniversary Wicked concert in 2018.

But her dreams of playing Glinda date all the way back — publicly, at least — to Dec. 2, 2011, when she first tweeted about her desired stage role.

"Loved seeing Wicked again... amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole," she tweeted.

Not long after tweeting about her love of Wicked, Grande even became friends with the original stage actress behind Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, who recently served as Grande's team's advisor on The Voice.

In 2020, Grande spoke highly about the Wicked production during an interview with Zach Sang.

"I don't really have many dream roles. I already got to play Penny in Hairspray. Elphaba [from Wicked] and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, those are my two dream roles. I would do anything. I would stand outside of the producers' office with coffee waiting for them to acknowledge me, begging to sing 'Defying Gravity' for them."

In February 2021, Jon M. Chu replaced Stephen Daldry as director for the upcoming film adaptation of the musical. Broadway living legend Cynthia Erivo is set to star as Elphaba alongside Grande.

To celebrate the pop star's casting, Erivo sent Grande pink flowers with a note that read, "Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you. I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."

In return, Grande sent her new co-star flowers with a sweet note: "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love, Ari!"