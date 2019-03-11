Ariana Grande and 2 Chainz Drop ‘Rule the World’ Music Video

Ariana Grande and 2 Chainz's "Rule the World" music video is here!

The "thank u, next" singer and rapper's highly-anticipated visuals for their new collaboration, off his new album Rap or Go to the League, dropped today (Mar. 11)—and the hype is real. The video sees Grande, who's sporting an intricate feathered jacket, looking like a glamorous goddess as she performs at a posh underground party.

"Prayin' you make it home like I'm used to it/ Prayin' you make it home, I got used to it," Grande sings in the chorus. "I realized we could rule the world."

Check out the "Rule the World" music video below:

Last month, 2 Chainz said he truly believes his song with Grande will be a No. 1 hit because "it just feels good every time [he hears] it.” He also opened up about him and Grande's alleged beef following the release of her "7 rings" music video. At the time, he accused her of copying him, however, 2 Chainz revealed the story was blown way out of proportion and confirmed there's no bad blood between them now.

“Her management called my management, and I’ve known her management probably longer than she has and set up a meeting in the studio where we could have some dialogue," he explained. “We had a conversation and she opened her mouth and like, hummingbirds and butterflies and angels, and all this pretty stuff starts to come out.”