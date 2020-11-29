Are Your Old Christmas Cards Worth Big Bucks?

According to WMTW, your old Christmas Cards could be worth some serious cash.

Terry Kovel co-authored the "Kovel's Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide", a book that delves deeply into the topic of old Christmas and greetings cards.

So, if you stumble across a box of old cards in grandma's attic, or at a yard sale, what are you looking for?

According to Kovel, there are several criteria that you should look for when searching for valuable Christmas cards.

First, how old is the card? Not a surprise, the older the card, the better the chance it is worth something.

What is the card's artistic value? A beautifully painted scene is probably going to be worth more than a card with a basic text message.

Does the card depict important events or characters? Does it make reference to one of the World Wars? Does it feature Snoopy or Charlie Brown?

What condition is the card in? Clearly, a near-mint card is going to fetch a better price than a ratty, stained card.

Was it signed by someone famous? You laugh, but famous people send Christmas cards, too. If you were lucky enough to have a card that came from a celebrity it could be worth some serious cash.

So, how much could you possibly get from a valuable Christmas Card? Well, looking on eBay, we were able to find several cards from the first part of the 20th century priced at nearly $2,000.

Have you ever sold a Christmas Card for big bucks? Tell us your story.