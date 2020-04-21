April 22: Earth Day 2020

Earth Day is 50 this year. It was in 1970 that millions came together with concerns about pollution and environmental dangers. Since then each year there are events on how to a bit more kind to Mother Earth and what each of us can do to make a difference.

For 2020 things will be a bit different since we can’t get together and have events. But we still can learn something and do something. EarthDay.org has tools for people to take over social media with a unified message and info for each social media platform, online events to watch, and a blueprint as to what you can do to make a difference. Check it out!

With the weather on Earth Day in central Maine looking sunny and around 40 maybe this could be a fun way to do a little earth science with the kids or just for your self! Just remember to be safe and social distance.