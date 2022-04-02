April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day [VIDEO]

Today, Saturday, April 2nd is World Autism Awareness Day

The past 2 years have been hard on all of us, but for families with special needs children it has been especially hard. Many of those children who were thriving receiving special services have not been able to receive those vital, and necessary services. Here's hoping as the pandemic eases, that these children receive those extras which will allow them to reach their potential.

The 6th Annual Sea of Blue Autism Walk/5k is scheduled for Saturday, April 30th in Northeast Harbor. You can register for this HERE or pick up applications at the Harbor House in Southwest Harbor, at the YMCA in Bar Harbor or at Cadillac Mountain Sports in Ellsworth.