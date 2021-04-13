Appreciate Maine In A New Way – On The Downeast Scenic Railroad

As life slowly returns to normal, it is time to get out and start making some memories with your family. Maybe you're not ready to fly across the country. That's okay because there are plenty of opportunities for adventures right in Maine.

Why not see Maine the way your grandparents and great-grandparents saw our state - on a train.

According to Only In Your State, the Downeast Scenic Railroad is located in Hancock, just outside Ellsworth, Maine. It operates on track that was originally part of the Maine Shore Line Railroad, which dates back to 1883. Like other similar scenic railroads, the passenger cars are refurbished classic cars.

The twelve mile long trip, which lasts about an hour and a half, takes passengers by small towns, over rivers & streams, and through marshlands. It really is one of the most unique ways to see Maine.

Tickets cost $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and veterans, and $9 for kids. Children under the age of 3 are free.

The train runs twice each Saturday and Sunday. Currently, they are scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, May 29th. Of course, there is a chance the pandemic could change their schedule.

They also run special event weekends. Their "touch a train" day is Saturday, June 12th. Dads get to ride free on Sunday, June 20th. Their "pumpkin trains" run October 16th and October 17th.

For more information, give them a call at 866.449.7245 or check out their Facebook page.

Tell us about your favorite Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, or Vermont tourist attraction. Message us on Facebook or through out app.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.