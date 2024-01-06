Appalachian Trail From Maine to Georgia Getting Shorter in 2024

The world's longest hiking trail, infamous for its rugged, sometimes easy, but always beautiful trails from Maine to Georgia, is about to get a little shorter.

Called the "Footpath for the People", The Appalachian Trail was devised in 1921 by a group of private citizens, and completed in 1937, according to nps.gov.

Spent rhododendron petals along foggy trail Getty Images/iStockphoto/AHeflin loading...

The National Park Service manages the trail, but with help from the U.S. Forest Service, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, and other local agencies and volunteers.

Did you know the trail changes every year? It does, depending on construction and repairs, and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy reports the 2,198.4 mile long footpath will only be 2,197.4 miles long in 2024. That's one mile less than last year.

Canva.com Canva.com loading...

The trail is always marked by the AT marker, usually made of wood. Heading north from Georgia to Mt. Katahdin in Maine takes perseverance through some difficult terrain, beautiful country, and many peaks, but the terminus of the northern route can be treacherous with high winds in the ascent to Katahdin.

One of the additional communities on the trail is the New England location of Lee, Massachusetts.

Canva.com Canva.com loading...

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy helps take care of the trails, but also keeps hikers informed of changes, including camping, shelters, detours, and parking. You can find them at appalachiantrail.org.

The conservancy also has an interactive trail map, so you can choose to trek part or all of the lengthy footpath, and understand what you are up against with nature.

View from the Top Getty Images/RMirro loading...

With over three million visitors every year, it's no wonder the vision back in the 1920s is alive and well today. It's a goal, it's a dream, it's a beautiful walk with nature through 14 states. Just keep in mind it does change annually, so check the site before your adventure begins.

Here's the post from The Appalachian Trail Conservancy to get you hyped for the hike.

Immerse Yourself in New Hampshire's Fall Foliage on These 8 Hiking Trails Gallery Credit: Megan