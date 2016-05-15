Red Hot Chili Peppers Issue Statement on Anthony Kiedis Health

A day after the Red Hot Chili Peppers canceled a concert when singer Anthony Kiedis was rushed to the hospital, the group have issued an update on his health. They have also decided to postpone their show Tuesday night (May 17) in Burbank, Calif.

"Due to Anthony Kiedis' hospitalization from complications from the intestinal flu on Saturday evening," the statement on their website read, "the Red Hot Chili Peppers regretfully must postpone their upcoming concert for iHeart Radio on May 17th. They would like to extend their gratitude to the fans for the outpouring of well wishes. Anthony is expected to make a full recovery soon."

The group were scheduled to perform at KROQ's annual WeenieRoast in Irvine, Calif., last night when Kiedis fell ill, with a source for the radio station saying he was "suffering from extreme stomach pain." Bassist Flea told the crowd, "Anthony is on his way to the hospital right now and we’re unable to play this evening. We are devastated about it. We’re really sad. We love you so much. We live to rock. We live to f---ing dig deep into the depths of our hearts and rock. But unfortunately there’s a medical thing that happened and he needed to deal with it.”

With Tuesday's show postponed, their next concert will be on May 23 at Rock on the Range in Columbus, Ohio. After a concert in Napa Valley, Calif., on May 29, they will spend June and July touring Europe, returing to the U.S. for the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago on July 30. They will head back overseas in late-August, with dates running through mid-October.

Their 11th studio album, The Getaway, will be released on June 17, and you can hear the first single, "Dark Necessities," over at Diffuser.

