Another 1 in 2 Million Blue Lobster Caught and Released

Another 1 in 2 million blue lobster was caught and released in Southwest Harbor on Monday August 14th.

Thanks to Justin Syder for allowing us to share his photo!

What's even rarer is that this blue lobster was a female with it's tail notched.

To quote Justin

Took my breath away this morning. 1 in 2 million to catch and even rarer to be this blue and a notched female (a forever protected breeder in the State of Maine)

What a lesson here: come across rare beauty and existence- the only thing to do: admire her, release her, set her free, and remember her forever.

