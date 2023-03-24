Anna Kendrick Shares Fond Memory From Portland, Maine, Jeweler

I love me some Anna Kendrick! Like many people, I first discovered her from the Pitch Perfect movies, which fed my acapella-loving soul. This song? Iconic!

Man, she sings like an angel.

I've been on the Kendrick train since college, and the fact that she hails from Portland, Maine, makes her that much more lovable. It's fun to see a local gal go off and do such big things in Hollywood, but never forget where she came from.

I consume any content she puts out into the universe, including her adorable book called "Scrappy Little Nobody". Did I drive to Portland to get my copy signed by Anna herself at Books-a-Million on the biggest traffic day of the year in 2016? You bet your scrappy bottom, I did! #WORTHIT

We practically have a parade in Monument Square whenever Anna comes home or mentions Portland in an interview. It happened recently, when she was a guest on the Hot Ones Podcast with Sean Evans. I wasn't familiar with the show, but apparently the premise is that the host interviews big name celebrities while they eat unbearably spicy wings, and asks them really obscure or hard hitting questions.

As you can see in this clip, Sean puts her on the spot with a question about South Portland's Lyric Theater. The spice is really clouding her memory at that point, and she is unable to answer the question:

BUT, she did give some serious Portland love when she mentioned that she and her brother would fight over her father's Victorian House Christmas ornament from Springer's Jewelers.

I didn't realize Anna lost her father recently. I am sending my condolences and love to the whole family.

Do you have any of these ornaments Anna is referring to from Springer's? If so, which ones?

