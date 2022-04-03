Anderson .Paak kicked off the 2022 Grammys Sunday (April 3) by suffering a small wardrobe malfunction on stage.

He and Bruno Mars ensured that the ceremony began on a playful note. The duo, known collectively as Silk Sonic, opened the show with a performance of their anthem "777."

Shortly thereafter, they returned to main stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to pick up the Grammy for Song of the Year — and .Paak did so with his fly down. Whoops!

You may have noticed that part of the duo's acceptance speech was censored. That's because .Paak seemingly realized he was accepting the Grammy while showing a bit more than intended.

He shouted out in surprise and turned around rapidly to close trow. Meanwhile, Mars laughed before seamlessly continuing their speech.

"Because of you guys, me and Andy are going to be singing this song forever," he said.

Watch it all go down below:

It was a blink-and-you'll-miss it moment at the awards show. However, plenty of fans caught on to what went down (i.e. .Paak's fly).

Some viewers took to social media to comment on the hilarious moment. Can you blame them? After all, their winning song is called "Leave the Door Open," not "Leave Your Fly Open"!

"Did 'Leave your fly open' just win a Grammy," one fan teased.

"Couldn't tell if [Anderson .Paak's] fly was down or he was a little excited for that #Grammy," someone else tweeted. "Congrats Silk Sonic."

"Not the open fly dancing all the way to the stage," another wrote.

Others wanted to know how no one else gave .Paak the heads up.

Of course, the moment also spawned plenty of clever memes. Check out some of the best responses below: