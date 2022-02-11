Amish Community Market in Unity Being Rebuilt Incredibly Fast

It's a testament to the incredible craftsmanship, determination, and sense of community in Unity. The progress in rebuilding the Amish Community Market is coming along extraordinary fast.

The progress is amazing to see. Only weeks after a fire destroyed the Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity, the rebuilding progress is astounding. The new building is coming together at an incredible pace. Builders prepped the cement pad for a new layer concrete on January 29. Fast forward 12 days, and now walls and trusses are up, metal roof on, and the exterior wrapped.

The progress is being documented on the Amish Community Market and Bakery's Facebook page.

The fire broke out the afternoon of January 20. Fire officials say two people inside the building were able to make it outside safely. Unfortunately the building was a total loss. The Thorndike Road business had just reopened after their yearly two week inventory and cleaning.

Terri Bishop Boulier of Freedom drove by the fire, even before the firetrucks had arrived, and posted this video on Facebook.

Details on what caused the fire has not been released.

