‘American Pickers’ Hit Reality TV Show is Coming to Maine, and They Want You on the Show

Check your attic, basement, or those hard-to-reach boxes in the garage, because the TV show "American Pickers" on the History Channel heads to Maine this fall. If you have what it takes, and what they want, then YOU are who the producers are looking for to help film the best episodes ever out of Maine.

The producers say antique and collectible pickers Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby travel around the country and pick out items they want to buy for their own collections, clients, or to possibly resell later. I love this show, and it's so fun! I personally don't have anything, but maybe you do.

The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town. We would love to see if you know anyone or will help us spread the word to your community. We are incredibly excited to continue connecting with the many collectors in Maine to discuss their years of picking!

They plan to film these Maine episodes in October, so let the hunt begin for New England's most valuable antiques.

They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them, on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

If you think you have that extraordinary item with a fascinating tale, then the producers at American Pickers are eager to reach out to you, whether you're a collector or not.

We're looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through then we want to hear from you.

Okay, here's what you need to do. Just send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. I have a phone number for you, too, if you have any extra questions. It's 646-493-2184.

FYI, these guys are smart, experienced, and only pick from private collections, so any items purchased in stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public won't fly.

Good luck!

